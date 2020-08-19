Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $9.92 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 99.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 38,209 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $857,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Home Depot by 17.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,333 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Home Depot by 104.5% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 232,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,281,000 after buying an additional 118,869 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $285.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,934,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,339,049. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $290.58. The company has a market cap of $310.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.11 and its 200-day moving average is $233.69.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.03.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.