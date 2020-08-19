Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 111.6% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 93.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.79. 2,084,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,889,938. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $39.90.

