Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,705 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 2.1% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $15,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after buying an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 198.5% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,961,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,858,000 after buying an additional 1,969,200 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.8% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,841,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,630,000 after buying an additional 1,500,092 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 59.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,477,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $781,822,000 after buying an additional 1,293,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. National Securities assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Cfra decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.22.

NYSE BABA traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $259.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,267,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,653,654. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $161.68 and a 52 week high of $268.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

