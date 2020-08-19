Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 33,973 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,973 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 134.7% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPAB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,002. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.42. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $31.39.

