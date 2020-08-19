Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 44,653 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,653 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 124.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period.

SPSB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,421. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $31.44.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.