Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 269,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 105,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,227,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,579,000.

LGLV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.73. 21,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,338. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.33. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 1-year low of $75.42 and a 1-year high of $121.63.

