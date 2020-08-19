Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 11,470 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 99.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,470 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 113.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $2,257,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $430,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 27.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 196,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,806,000 after acquiring an additional 41,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $1,099,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK stock traded down $2.82 on Wednesday, hitting $589.21. The stock had a trading volume of 456,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $605.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $571.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,748 shares of company stock worth $29,248,701. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Argus upped their price target on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.