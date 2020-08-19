Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 263,765 Shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 99.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,765 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF were worth $9,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 25,081 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 1,802.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 523,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 496,235 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FINX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.31. The stock had a trading volume of 211,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,293. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average is $30.86. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $37.73.

