Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Shares Gap Up to $3.79

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.79, but opened at $3.83. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 732,671 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 72.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 134.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.