Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE: BSMX) recently:

8/18/2020 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

8/12/2020 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

8/10/2020 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

8/4/2020 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/4/2020 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/3/2020 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

7/23/2020 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/10/2020 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

7/2/2020 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/1/2020 – Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

Shares of NYSE:BSMX opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $8.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the first quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,750,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,112,000 after buying an additional 214,443 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 1,526.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,056,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,443 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 89.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 30,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

