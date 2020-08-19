Band Protocol (BAND) Reaches Market Cap of $245.46 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $245.46 million and $71.23 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for about $11.98 or 0.00102050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00139179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.46 or 0.01759090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00190194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00140630 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Band Protocol Token Trading

Band Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.