Bank of America Raises Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $103.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $99.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cfra lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BofA Securities lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.37.

Shares of A traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.99. The stock had a trading volume of 93,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $99.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.45.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $389,479.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,351.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,707 shares of company stock worth $9,080,332 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,059,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,794,739,000 after buying an additional 184,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,574,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $974,623,000 after buying an additional 50,304 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,018,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,422,000 after buying an additional 228,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,910,000 after buying an additional 95,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,389,000 after buying an additional 42,502 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

