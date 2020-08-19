Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $161.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will announce sales of $161.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.60 million and the highest is $162.02 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $171.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year sales of $670.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660.22 million to $681.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $642.22 million, with estimates ranging from $635.70 million to $648.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.62 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.23. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth $768,000. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

