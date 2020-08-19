Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,547,078 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 477,856 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for about 4.0% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.54% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $270,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average of $43.13. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $58.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a $0.6555 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 49.53%.

BNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.58.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

