Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 989.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,695 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 65,112 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 309.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 16,067 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 705.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 45,756 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth $1,003,000. AXA increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 439,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,831,000 after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 372.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 22,521 shares during the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

NYSE BNS traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.24. 24,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,918. The stock has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.13. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $58.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.36%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.6555 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.53%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

