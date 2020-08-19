Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Short Interest Update

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the April 30th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 89.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 21.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Bank Of Princeton by 37.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Bank Of Princeton in the first quarter worth $336,000. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank Of Princeton from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Bank Of Princeton from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Bank Of Princeton stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.28. 8,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,377. The firm has a market cap of $130.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25. Bank Of Princeton has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Bank Of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

