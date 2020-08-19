Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, President Fleetwood S. Hassell bought 3,129 shares of Bank of SC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $53,568.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 53,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 9,069 shares of company stock worth $122,153 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKSC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.30. 1,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,065. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bank of SC has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $90.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of SC had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 32.55%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%.

Bank of SC Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

