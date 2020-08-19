Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the July 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Bank of the James Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOTJ. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 215,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,565 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 16,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 419,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 237,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

BOTJ stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.35. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 12.32%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

