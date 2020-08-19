BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 100,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFIN opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. BankFinancial has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $117.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. Analysts expect that BankFinancial will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

In related news, insider John G. Manos acquired 6,600 shares of BankFinancial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $52,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 22,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,148.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M3F Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 254,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 98,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankFinancial by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after buying an additional 94,530 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 79,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 46,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in BankFinancial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

