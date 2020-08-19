Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,290,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 11,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BZUN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.27. The company had a trading volume of 22,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,103. Baozun has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $50.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 72.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.43. Baozun had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,607,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,047,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,377 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,668,000 after acquiring an additional 752,945 shares during the last quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,877,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,751,000 after acquiring an additional 455,337 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

