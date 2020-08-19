Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) will announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.15. Barings BDC reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 57.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBDC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Barings BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Compass Point raised Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Barings BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James raised Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

In other news, insider Geoff Craddock bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $75,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $121,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,150. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $397.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 104.92%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

