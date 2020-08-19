Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Short Interest Update

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the July 30th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 788,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BRN opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.68.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.