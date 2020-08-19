Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Baron Oil PLC (LON:BOIL)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.12. Baron Oil shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 130,582,586 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and a PE ratio of -1.03.

Baron Oil Company Profile (LON:BOIL)

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities. It has an option to acquire a 15% working interest in the Wick prospect; and a 5% working interest in P1918 offshore license, which consists of the Colter prospect, as well as a 5% working interest in 330 and 345 onshore licenses located in the United Kingdom.

