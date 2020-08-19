Bart Volkmer Sells 9,800 Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Bart Volkmer sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $206,780.00.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Bart Volkmer sold 7,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $158,060.00.

Shares of DBX stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.48. 9,694,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,403,297. Dropbox Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Dropbox had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,754,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,573 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 450.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,098,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,013 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,760,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,624 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $35,258,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter worth approximately $31,413,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. Bank of America lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

