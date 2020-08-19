BASIC (BASIC) Achieves Market Cap of $8.32 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One BASIC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $8.32 million and $727,177.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008482 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00140048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.31 or 0.01771791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00190924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00136448 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,370,450,380 tokens. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance.

Buying and Selling BASIC

BASIC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

