Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Short Interest Down 12.6% in May

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the April 30th total of 301,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BSET has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. 61,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $18.24.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.62 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 182.22%.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,588.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Wampler, Jr. acquired 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $25,107.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,674.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $98,708. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter worth $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 23.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter worth $374,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

