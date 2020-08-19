Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Short Interest Update

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 228,900 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 285,600 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

BSET traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. 61,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,671. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $94.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.54. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $18.24.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 5.54%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 182.22%.

In other news, Director William C. Wampler, Jr. purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $25,107.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $159,674.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,588.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $98,708. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $988,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

