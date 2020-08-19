Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Piper Sandler

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BHC. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.53.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.16. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 104.13% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 948,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $18,246,311.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 110.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3,094.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

