Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 1.40

Media stories about Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bayerische Motoren Werke earned a daily sentiment score of 1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Bayerische Motoren Werke’s score:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAMXF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Friday, May 1st. Warburg Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at $68.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.46.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

