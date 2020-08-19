BeatzCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.75 Million (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 250.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 304.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $1,787.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002527 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000300 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ndau (XND) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00097943 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,819,835,135 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

