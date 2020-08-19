Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will post $2.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.67 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year sales of $9.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.06 billion to $9.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.50 billion to $10.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBBY shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wedbush restated a “positive” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

In other news, Director Sue Gove bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $268,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,078.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Yerger bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,955 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 21.1% during the first quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 570,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

