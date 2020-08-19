Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the July 30th total of 17,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of BELFA opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $147.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.11.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.65. Bel Fuse had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $121.17 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bel Fuse stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Bel Fuse as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

