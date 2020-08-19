Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,666.50 ($61.01).

Several analysts have recently commented on BKG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,966 ($51.85) to GBX 4,541 ($59.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,150 ($54.26) price target on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, April 27th.

BKG stock opened at GBX 4,698 ($61.42) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,424.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,335. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.20, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of GBX 41.12 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,562 ($72.72).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is a boost from Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $99.32. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

About Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

