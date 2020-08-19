Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 9,187 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4,195.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,510,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,482,518,000 after acquiring an additional 597,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,082,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $995,092,000 after acquiring an additional 121,299 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,548,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,964,000 after acquiring an additional 185,429 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,449,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,758,000 after acquiring an additional 256,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,039,000 after acquiring an additional 71,609 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALXN. William Blair downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Cfra lowered their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

Shares of ALXN opened at $103.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $125.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

