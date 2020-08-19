Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200,902 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 90.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 99.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $83,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $971,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BRO opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.22.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

