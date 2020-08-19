Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1,226.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,572 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 135,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. TCF National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 289.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 55,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 41,409 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,062,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,304,000 after purchasing an additional 150,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 37,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.61.

In other Kinder Morgan news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $832,514.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 299,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,123.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

