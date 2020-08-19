Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,280 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 52.0% during the second quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 44,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 15,343 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Guidewire Software by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 326,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,193,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $113.00 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software Inc has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,289.01, a PEG ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.41.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $168.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 3,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.86, for a total transaction of $324,961.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,240.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 19,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $2,126,499.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,689.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,011 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.55.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

