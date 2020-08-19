Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTHR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 696.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective (up previously from $243.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 4,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $537,326.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $537,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $3,685,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,110 shares of company stock worth $28,491,296 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $110.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.99. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $127.79.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

