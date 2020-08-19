Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 6,824 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 343.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 291.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 603.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $723,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $582,580.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,076.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.82.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $114.34 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $141.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

