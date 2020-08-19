Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,934 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 139,220 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KREF opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 517.56, a current ratio of 517.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

KREF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $20.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

