Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,293 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of American Assets Trust worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 36.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,732,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,307,000 after acquiring an additional 726,740 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in American Assets Trust by 515.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 328,096 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth about $4,226,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,798,000 after buying an additional 167,372 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1,642.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 149,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. American Assets Trust, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.94.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.24). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAT. ValuEngine lowered American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered American Assets Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Assets Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

