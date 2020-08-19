Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,891 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Best Buy by 65.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,221,797 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $203,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,308 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 34.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $230,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,966 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 26.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $222,287,000 after purchasing an additional 819,725 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 66.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,019,859 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $115,133,000 after purchasing an additional 807,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,601,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,060,278,000 after purchasing an additional 783,926 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.42. The stock had a trading volume of 70,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,082. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $112.15. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 449,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $38,712,400.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock worth $90,464,182. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra upped their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

