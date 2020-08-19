BetProtocol Market Capitalization Tops $3.46 Million (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $3.46 million and $437,674.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00140601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.06 or 0.01768768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00190971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00136589 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com.

BetProtocol Token Trading

BetProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

