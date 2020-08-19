Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 6,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 15.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $1,430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,312,854. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $28,244.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,530.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,757 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,268 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 326.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 2,511.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

BYND stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,111,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,398,371. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $172.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,553.88 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

