Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Short Interest Down 13.2% in February

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,730,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the January 31st total of 8,910,000 shares. Currently, 25.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

BYND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Beyond Meat from $44.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra cut Beyond Meat to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

In other news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 71,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $9,498,887.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,152,726.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $1,430,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,312,854. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,757 shares of company stock worth $17,159,268. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Beyond Meat by 326.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 2,511.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in Beyond Meat by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 764.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.31. 2,111,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,398,371. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,553.88 and a beta of 2.80. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $172.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.06 and a 200 day moving average of $114.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

