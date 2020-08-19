Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) Short Interest Up 33.8% in June

Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 748,800 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the June 15th total of 559,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ BYSI traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,045. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Beyondspring has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $356.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts anticipate that Beyondspring will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BYSI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised Beyondspring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beyondspring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyondspring by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Beyondspring by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Beyondspring by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Beyondspring by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Beyondspring in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

