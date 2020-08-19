BiblePay (BBP) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. One BiblePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and C-CEX. BiblePay has a total market cap of $392,906.26 and approximately $7,211.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BiblePay has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

BiblePay Coin Profile

Get BiblePay alerts:

BiblePay (BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,483,298,235 coins. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BiblePay

BiblePay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiblePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BiblePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BiblePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.