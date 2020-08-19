BiblePay Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (BBP)

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 19th. One BiblePay coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, BiblePay has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. BiblePay has a market cap of $398,916.53 and $7,692.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BiblePay Profile

BBP is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,481,775,481 coins. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BiblePay Coin Trading

BiblePay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, C-CEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

