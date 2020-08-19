Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) Short Interest Update

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,360,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 18,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

BILI traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,733,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,074,147. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average is $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of -63.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.27). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $327.02 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,846,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Bilibili by 146,958.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 149,898 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, Perseverance Asset Management International increased its position in Bilibili by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 860,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,837,000 after buying an additional 69,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.50 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Bilibili from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BOCOM International downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.39.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.