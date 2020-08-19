Binance Coin (BNB) Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.45 or 0.00190672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin has a market cap of $3.24 billion and $225.84 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00140603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.74 or 0.01755883 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000227 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00136418 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 176,406,561 coins and its circulating supply is 144,406,560 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.

Binance Coin Coin Trading

Binance Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

